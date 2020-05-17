54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
One firefighter did receive burns while working the fire and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
One firefighter did receive burns while working the fire and was transported to a hospital for treatment. (WDIV)

Metro Detroit autoworkers return to work Monday with safety measures in place

Tens of thousands of autoworkers are returning to work Monday after plants were shuttered in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Firefighter burned while putting out Rochester Hills garage fire

A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while working to put out a garage fire in the 3400 block of John R Road in Rochester Hills.

‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs

Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes — whether by emailed picture or video visit — as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,504 as of Sunday morning, including 4,880 deaths, state officials report. As of Sunday a total of 28,234 people have recovered from the virus statewide.

Metro Detroit weather: More showers and storms Sunday, flooding possible

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: