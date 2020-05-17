ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 17, 2020
Metro Detroit autoworkers return to work Monday with safety measures in place
Tens of thousands of autoworkers are returning to work Monday after plants were shuttered in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Firefighter burned while putting out Rochester Hills garage fire
A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while working to put out a garage fire in the 3400 block of John R Road in Rochester Hills.
‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs
Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes — whether by emailed picture or video visit — as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday morning
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,504 as of Sunday morning, including 4,880 deaths, state officials report. As of Sunday a total of 28,234 people have recovered from the virus statewide.
Metro Detroit weather: More showers and storms Sunday, flooding possible
More Local News Headlines
- Flashpoint 5/17/20: Local business owners weigh in on reopening Michigan’s economy
- Money raised through viral ‘Big Gretch’ put back into Detroit
- Ford announces testing for employees ahead of reopening
- MSU students celebrate graduation during virtual ceremony
- Downriver marina opens ahead of Memorial Day weekend with new safety precautions
- Man hunting for mushrooms in Macomb County finds remains of missing man
National and World Headlines
- Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
- Biden’s VP search puts spotlight on how long he’ll serve
- Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86
- South Korea reports 13 new virus cases
- Asia Today: China reopens more schools, revives flights
Sports Headlines
- AP Exclusive: MLB projects $640K per game loss with no fans
- MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
