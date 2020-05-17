ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 17, 2020

Published: May 17, 2020, 8:35 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:43 am

Tens of thousands of autoworkers are returning to work Monday after plants were shuttered in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while working to put out a garage fire in the 3400 block of John R Road in Rochester Hills.

Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes — whether by emailed picture or video visit — as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,504 as of Sunday morning, including 4,880 deaths, state officials report. As of Sunday a total of 28,234 people have recovered from the virus statewide.