Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson dies after serving community for years, city says

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson has died, the city announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“The City of Wyandotte is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Mayor, Joe Peterson. Mayor Peterson served the city in numerous capacities for many years and his love for Wyandotte was undeniable. Our sympathies and prayers go out to his wife Janice, his sons, his grandchildren, his extended family, his many friends, as well the residents who he loved serving.Any further details will be announced at a later time,” the Facebook post read.

