Clinton Township police asking witnesses in fatal shooting of tattoo artist to come forward

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Clinton Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the fatal shooting of a local tattoo artist to come forward.

On May 16, Clinton Township police officers were called to Hickory Lane south of Joy Boulevard, east of Gratiot to check on a man who was reportedly shot.

After arriving, officers entered the unlocked apartment door and smelled gunpowder. Officers then found a man who was fatally shot. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jari Jua Jaafar.

Jaafar operated a tattoo business out of his apartment. An investigation revealed several other potential witnesses were in the apartment when the shooting took place and fled right after it happened.

No one is in custody for homicide. Clinton Township police are hoping to talk to other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Jay Anderson at 586-493-7854 or detective Karl Simon at 586-493-7886.