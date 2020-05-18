Pontiac man charged in connection with assaulting, spitting on medical staff while he had COVID-19

PONTIAC, Mich. – Pontiac resident Patrick Michael Crawford, 25, has been charged for allegedly assaulting and spitting on staff members at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Police say Crawford assaulted the medical staff Friday, May 15.

According to authorities, Crawford was brought to McLaren Oakland Hospital Friday and when the medical staff attempted to treat him, he attacked them. Police said he was restrained and placed in isolation and when doctors began to evaluate Crawford, he made threats, said he was infected with COVID-19 and began spitting at the physician and Emergency Room staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man with COVID-19 arrested after assaulting, spitting at medical staff at McLaren Hospital, police say

The victims include a 42-year-old male attending physician, 32-year-old male Emergency Room nursing staff member, and 29-year-old male Emergency Room nursing staff member.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Crawford with four counts of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor and disorderly person, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Crawford has a criminal history which includes malicious destruction of property, domestic violence, larceny, and resisting and obstructing police.

He was arraigned Saturday, May 16 by Magistrate Judge Michael Bosnic from the Oakland County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000. His next court date has not been set. Crawford is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):