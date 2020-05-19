Detroit’s Honeybee Market to close for 6 days, give workers paid vacation during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Anybody in the grocery business will likely tell you the last two months have been a lot.

“It has been pretty insane,” said Lindsay Lawitzke, manager of the Honeybee Market in Southwest Detroit. "I think the first week we didn’t even believe what was going on. We looked down each aisle and we’re like, ‘Is this really happening?’”

The staff got over their shock and kicked it into high gear -- constant restocking and calling on suppliers to step up. T

he Koehlers, who own Honeybee La Colmena. had every single body working, including their daughter Alexis, who was home from college because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’ve had our full-time employees step up and our part-time employees who are now working 40, 50, 60 hours a week,” Alexis Koehler said.

As a thank you, owners Tammy and Ken Koehler have decided to shut down the market from May 25-31 and give everybody a paid vacation.

So, if you’re a fan of the market’s beloved guacamole be aware.