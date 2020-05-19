Henry Ford Health: Only 122 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients still admitted; 1,972 discharged

DETROIT – Almost 2,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last two months, and fewer than 125 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,972 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 122 remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, an additional seven patients have been released since Monday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 128 on Monday to 122 on Tuesday.

In total, 26,613 people have tested negative, while 7,153 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 12 days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending 15 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.