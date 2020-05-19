Oakland County sheriff’s deputies find skeletal remains believed to be man killed a year ago

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County sheriff’s deputies believe skeletal remains found in a Pontiac park Monday belong to a man killed last May.

Deputies were called to Galloway Lake Park at 1470 N. Perry, where they found what is believed to be the remains of Eugene Bass Jr.

Bass, a father of seven, was last seen May 23, 2019, when he was seen getting into a vehicle in Pontiac. Witnesses told officials gunshots were heard coming from the vehicle as it was driven away.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dental records will be used to verify that the remains are Bass.

Paul Anthony Hall was charged with homicide -- open murder, possession of firearms by a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with Bass’ death.