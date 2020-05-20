Michigan State Police issue endangered missing advisory for Detroit woman

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) have issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing Detroit woman.

Anita Randall, 64, was last seen at her home near 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Randall is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact MSP’s Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

