Michigan State Police issue endangered missing advisory for Detroit woman

Anita Randall was last seen at her home in Detroit

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Anita Randall, 64, was last seen at her home in Detroit near 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.
DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) have issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing Detroit woman.

Anita Randall, 64, was last seen at her home near 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Randall is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light red hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact MSP’s Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

