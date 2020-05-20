State lawmaker wants Monroe County to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
Business struggle due to closures
TEMPERANCE, Mich. – Rich Kenny owns Forest View Recreation Bar & Grill in Temperance.
It’s not your normal bowling alley. It features volleyball and outdoor activities. But it’s struggling geographically because it’s closed due to coronavirus restrictions and customers can go a few miles to Ohio and find the competition open.
READ: Checking in with Metro Detroit businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19 shutdown
Kenny used the time closed to institute safety measures and make some major renovations to get the customers back.
MORE: Everything you need to know about Gov. Whitmer reopening businesses in parts of Michigan
State Rep. Jason Sheppard is pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to look at Monroe County separately when considering what can reopen in the state.
READ: Here’s every Michigan county where bars, restaurants, retail will reopen this week
Watch the video above for the full report.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.