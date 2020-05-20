State lawmaker wants Monroe County to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – Rich Kenny owns Forest View Recreation Bar & Grill in Temperance.

It’s not your normal bowling alley. It features volleyball and outdoor activities. But it’s struggling geographically because it’s closed due to coronavirus restrictions and customers can go a few miles to Ohio and find the competition open.

Kenny used the time closed to institute safety measures and make some major renovations to get the customers back.

State Rep. Jason Sheppard is pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to look at Monroe County separately when considering what can reopen in the state.

