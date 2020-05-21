Man charged in connection with 2019 shooting outside Bosco Lounge in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a shooting outside Bosco Lounge in Ferndale last summer.

Tauheed Wilder is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of felony firearm, second offense, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of assault and battery.

An altercation on Aug. 30, 2019, between Wilder, his brother and security guards at the popular lounge resulted in an exchange of gunfire, officials said.

Wilder’s bond was set at $75,000. He is due back in court May 28.