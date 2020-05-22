61ºF

1-year-old killed in Macomb County crash

Child traveling in vehicle with father when crash happened

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 1-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened on eastbound I-94 just north of 8 Mile Road Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the child was traveling in a Ram with his father who was driving the truck when it left the roadway and struck the median wall. When the Ram struck the median, the child was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the crash.

