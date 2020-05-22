Child killed, 2 others injured in violent hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A child was killed and two others were rushed to a hospital after a violent hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side.

Officials with the Detroit Fire Department said an SUV was being chased when it hit another SUV, not involved in the chase. It happened Thursday evening in the area of Field Street and Agnes, near East Grand Boulevard.

The SUV being pursued had three adults and three children inside. Two children are in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the driver responsible.