Michigan governor directs flags to remain lowered for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to remain lowered at half-staff on Monday, May 25 until noon to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to the brave Michiganders who selflessly heeded the call of duty despite the incredible and inherent dangers facing them,” Whitmer said. “In honor of the women and men who gave everything to their country, we resolve ourselves to work alongside each other to build a state that is worthy of their service and sacrifice.”

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of military service members by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff at noon on Monday, and will remain at full-staff indefinitely.

