Man fatally shot upon exiting vehicle in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was shot just after exiting his vehicle in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was approached and fatally shot by a known suspect around 2:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Clairmount Avenue.

Medics responded to the incident and pronounced the victim deceased.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading south on Clairmount Avenue, police said. He is described as a black man in his mid-40s, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 245-260 pounds with a brown complexion and a low cut, full beard. The shooter was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News