Stalking suspect dies after crashing into pole while fleeing Berkley police, officials say

BERKLEY, Mich. – A stalking suspect was killed Monday when he crashed into another vehicle and a pole while trying to escape Berkley police officers, according to authorities.

Officers said they were called around 10 p.m. Monday to a home on Ellwood Avenue north of Catalpa Drive for a stalking incident.

When they arrived, officers saw the suspected stalker leaving in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

A Berkley officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the Cruze fled southbound on Greenfield Road, ran the red light at 11 Mile Road in Southfield and crashed into another vehicle, officials said.

The impact caused the Cruze to crash into a light pole, according to authorities.

Officials pulled the 53-year-old Warren man from the wreckage, police said. He had severe injuries and required life-saving measures, including CPR, according to officials.

Police took the man to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak and he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said. Nobody else was hurt.

Since the crash happened in Southfield, officers from that department are investigating the fatal crash.

Berkley police are investigating the alleged stalking incident.