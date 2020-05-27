Detroit COVID-19: Cases reach 10,847, death toll at 1,329 on May 26

DETROIT – The city of Detroit provided an update on its current numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of May 26 Detroit is reporting 10,847 COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 97 cases from May 25 -- and 1,329 COVID-19 deaths -- an increase of 5 deaths from May 25.

Officials say the actual number of deaths attributed to Monday is one, as the city and state continue to review and update death records that are fully attributable to COVID-19.

“In the past seven days, we have lost 19 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 48 reported the previous seven days," said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "Although our overall week-to-week trend remains encouraging, Detroiters should continue taking precautions to protect against COVID-19 by keeping at least six feet away from others and wearing a mask.”

Below is a preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit shared by the city of Detroit.

A preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit courtesy of the city of Detroit. (City of Detroit)

Detroit is the Michigan city most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading the state in cases and deaths. Wayne County -- including Detroit -- is the most affected county, reporting 19,926 COVID-19 cases and 2,368 deaths as of May 26.

As of May 26 Michigan officials have reported 55,104 COVID-19 cases and 5,266 deaths for the entire state.