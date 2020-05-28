Detroit COVID-19: Cases reach 10,927, death toll at 1,353 on May 28

DETROIT – The city of Detroit provided an update on its current numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of May 28 Detroit is reporting 10,927 COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 25 cases from May 27 -- and 1,353 COVID-19 deaths -- an increase of 4 deaths from May 27.

Officials say the actual number of deaths attributed to Wednesday is zero, as the city and state continue to review and update death records that are fully attributable to COVID-19.

In the past seven days, we have lost 22 Detroiters to the virus, considerably less than 37 reported the previous seven days," said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "Overall, our week-to-week trend continues in the right direction. However, residents should remain vigilant in protecting themselves against this virus by taking precautions including wearing a mask.”

Below is a preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit shared by the city of Detroit.

A preliminary chart of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Detroit courtesy of the city of Detroit. (City of Detroit)

Detroit is the Michigan city most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading the state in cases and deaths. Wayne County -- including Detroit -- is the most affected county, reporting 19,999 COVID-19 cases and 2,406 deaths as of May 27.

As of May 27 Michigan officials have reported 55,608 COVID-19 cases and 5,334 deaths for the entire state.