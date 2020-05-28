Detroit police investigate second video appearing to show person being beaten inside nursing home

DETROIT – A disturbing video showing an elderly man taking punches inside a Detroit nursing home went viral on social media last week. Detroit police arrested 20-year-old Jayden Hayden, who is now facing charges for the attack.

READ: Detroit police make arrest after nursing home assault video surfaces

On Wednesday, Detroit police were investigating a second video that appeared to show Hayden beating another victim. People who have loved ones in the Westwood Rehabilitation Nursing Center said no one should ever have been in a position to become a victim there.

Tuniesia Nelson was not only taken aback the first time when she saw the video of the disturbing assault on a 75-year-old man. She was also terrified for the life of her own son, who’s also at the same facility.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just so disheartened. I would never imagine, right here in a facility of elderly people that someone would would actually be doing that. I just don’t want anyone else to have to go through that,” Nelson said.

Her son has since been removed from the nursing home. But she’s worried about other potential victims. An investigation has been opened up into Hayden’s apparent YouTube channel, where other videos have been posted of him harming others. At this point, it’s unclear if any of the other beatings were in the same facility. State Rep. Leslie Love questions the decision to place Hayden in the same room with an older person to begin with.

“I think any dorm director at a college near you would think twice about putting a 20-year-old and a 75-year-old in the same room together from the start,” Love said.

Wednesday, Love spoke before a group of other politicians where she voiced her disgust on the situation Showing the graphic video. On top of that Nelson has other concerns about the way patients are handled. She says Even though her son has Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a disease highly contagious, he wasn’t placed alone.

“My son should have been separate,” Nelson said.

In the meantime, both Nelson and Love are at least happy Hayden is behind bars. But they wonder who else could have potentially been a victim. The investigation is still underway.

We want to make sure that environment is safe for our seniors,” Love said.

Hayden is now facing several assault charges.