Forgotten Harvest: See this weekend’s food distribution schedule here
Additional Detroit-area food distribution sites to support local residents in need
DETROIT – Forgotten Harvest announced new pop-up food distribution sites for Detroit-area individuals and families to access free food and produce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
May 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,608; Death toll now at 5,334
Interested individuals can visit the following sites between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday and Friday:
Thursday, May 28
- Wayne County Community College - Detroit
- Alternatives for Girls - Detroit
Friday, May 29
- Woodside Bible Church - Pontiac
- International Gospel Center - Ecorse
- Exodus Missionary - Detroit
- Triumph Church - Detroit
Food will be placed directly into the trunks of patrons’ cars for a contact-free interaction.
