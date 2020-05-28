68ºF

Forgotten Harvest: See this weekend’s food distribution schedule here

Additional Detroit-area food distribution sites to support local residents in need

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A Forgotten Harvest truck delivering produce. (Cassidy Johncox, WDIV)

DETROIT – Forgotten Harvest announced new pop-up food distribution sites for Detroit-area individuals and families to access free food and produce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested individuals can visit the following sites between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, May 28

Friday, May 29

Food will be placed directly into the trunks of patrons’ cars for a contact-free interaction.

