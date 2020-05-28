Michigan animal rescues inundated with injured wildlife amid COVID-19 pandemic

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The Howell Nature Center is a regional wildlife rehab center and a hub for injured animals -- and this summer it’s being inundated with injured wildlife during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are absolutely getting slammed out, quite a challenge this year,” Laura Butler, with the nature center, said.

The same goes for the Bird Center of Washtenaw County, which is near capacity with 125 birds.

“Our collision intakes have doubled,” Andrea Aiuto, with the bird center, said.

Rabbits, deer fawns, squirrels, owls -- with more people home, more animals in distress are being discovered and dropped off for care. Everything from common wildlife to endangered and threatened species.

Because of coronavirus, public visitation isn’t allowed at the Howell Nature Center and that means no money is coming in. Human interaction is minimized, so fewer volunteers and interns can help care for the animals.

Dana DeBenham just retired from the nature center in January but she back helping heal animals for release.

