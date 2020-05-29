25-year-old Detroit man charged in death of baby girl

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 25-year-old Detroit resident Dwan Floyd Dudley in connection with the death of a baby girl.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, the suspect and infant’s mother were acquainted.

On February 25, EMS technicians were sent to a home in the 16100 block of Robson in Detroit after a report was made about an infant not breathing.

Medics took the baby to a hospital while Detroit police arrived at the scene. The baby died from injuries, the prosecutor’s office says.

Dudley is accused of being responsible for the murder. He was charged with first degree felony murder and child abuse.

He will be arraigned in the 34th District Court in Romulus after 11 a.m. on Saturday.