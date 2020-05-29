$2,500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in 2011 murder of Waterford Township man

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Waterford Township man.

James Dean Odle,28, was murdered at 2:43 a.m. on July 31, 2011 in Waterford Township, police say.

According to police, he was walking on S. Lynn Street near Lakeview Street when a white vehicle parked nearby. The vehicle has been described as either a GMC Acadia, Dodge Journey or Chrysler Pacifica.

READ: Waterford Man Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting

READ MORE: Waterford Man Killed In Mystery Attack

Police say a black man described as being thin and wearing a black headscarf and T-shirt with checkered shorts exited the vehicle and shot Odle several times.

Odle collapsed in a nearby yard where he died after being shot. He left behind two children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.