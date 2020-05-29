Drive-in movie theaters set to reopen as other theaters remain closed due to COVID-19

DEARBORN, Mich. – Drive-in movie theaters have started to make a comeback in recent years, and with movie theaters shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19) they could be poised for a major comeback.

The Ford-Wyoming Drive-in in Dearborn opens for a midnight show on Thursday night and there appeared to be a big crowd. The line for tickets started forming before 9 p.m. and the ticket office didn’t even open until 10 p.m.

Keith Aldridge at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion said they tried to open the drive-in a month ago, and two weeks ago, but were shut down by the state both times. Now, they finally have the green light. Aldridge said they’re sold out for all shows through Tuesday.

Shows start at Canterbury Village on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. because the screen is LED.

In Plymouth, it’s year 17 for the drive-in that appears in the parking lot of USA Hockey. General Manager Mike Henry is coming up with ways to limit the need for moviegoers to get out of their cars.

They have a restaurant that moviegoers can call and the food will be delivered to their car.

Movies start Friday night at USA Hockey.

