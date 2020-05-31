Detroit NAACP leader asks protestors to be cautious of spreading virus if they are ‘really concerned about black lives’

DETROIT – Rev. Wendell Anthony, head of the Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has a message for people protesting against police brutality: If you really care about black lives then be concerned about spreading the coronavirus while demonstrating without a mask.

He wants to remind people of the impact the coronavirus has had on blacks in Detroit and throughout the country.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the Detroit NAACP chapter joined forces with Michigan’s newly formed Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.

The task force was created in response to the disproportionate number of black people who are being affected by COVID-19.

Read: NAACP joins forces with Michigan’s Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities

Read More: Town hall addresses impact of COVID-19 on black community in Michigan

“If you are really concerned about black lives then be concerned about what you might be spreading when you are not wearing masks. When you are not wearing gloves. When you go back to your house with your family because you were out in the streets protesting a man who is dead. We want to lift him up and you want to kill more people so we are simply saying there is a better way to do it. Don’t agonize, organize,” said Anthony.

Protesters plan to demonstrate in Detroit over the death of Floyd for the third consecutive day. A protest is scheduled to take place beginning 4 p.m Sunday outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters.

Details: Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

Anthony joined Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and faith leaders Saturday afternoon during a press conference where protesters from other cities were criticized for coming to Detroit and creating a chaotic scene that led to vandalism.