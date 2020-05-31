61ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 49-year-old man

Maurice Washington was last seen in Detroit on Wednesday evening

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Maurice Washington, 49, was last seen in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 49-year-old man suffering from mental health conditions.

Maurice Washington was last seen at his residence in the 18900 block of Oakfield Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Family members say the missing man was watching television in his home but was shortly after seen walking near 7 Mile and Telegraph roads by a friend.

Washington is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with a slim build, medium brown complexion, black hair and a black mustache. He was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt with a red Nike logo, blue jeans and black shoes, officials said.

Washington’s family says he is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

