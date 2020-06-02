Detroit police deputy chief gets emotional speaking about taking knee with protestors

DETROIT – While speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon Detroit Deputy Police Chief Todd Bettison talked about the emotional toll the protests are having on him and fellow officers.

He got emotional at the press conference as he talked about how and why he took a knee with protestors.

Bettison did it so the officers on standby to protect the city would not. He says it was also for the city and George Floyd.

“It is just amazing how we as Detroiters have pulled together to let everyone know much we love our city,” he said.

Monday night’s protests in Detroit over the death of Floyd is being hailed as the most peaceful.

On Monday protests demonstrated against police brutality for the fourth consecutive day in a row.

Only a total of 40 people were arrested as opposed to 110 who were arrested Sunday. A total of 84 people were arrested Saturday and 60 were taken into custody Friday.

Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into the Minnesota man’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.