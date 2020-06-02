Troy man arrested for striking protester with vehicle near Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. – A crowd gathered outside of the Somerset Collection mall in Troy to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

During that protest someone was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Somerset Collection reopened its doors on Friday, as the state began to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ: 3 days of protests in Michigan: Here’s what happened

During the protest, a protester was intentionally struck with a vehicle, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Troy police arrested a 68-year-old man from Troy for felonious assault for striking the protester on North Coolidge at Big Beaver Road.