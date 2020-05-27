Somerset Collection in Troy to reopen with changes to mitigate spread of COVID-19

TROY, Mich. – Somerset Collection is opening its doors on Friday as the state begins to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our retailers are looking forward to re-engaging with our guests and delivering a customized experience that adheres to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,” Nathan Forbes, Managing Partner of The Forbes Company said.

READ: Somerset Collection, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Twelve Oaks Mall to reopen -- but shoppers should expect changes

Somerset Collection will continue to offer curbside pickup.

“Somerset Collection began offering curbside pick-up five years ago, which allowed us to seamlessly re-activate this service in late April with more than 50 retailers participating,” Forbes said. “The recent decision to open retail within the current guidelines offers our staff and retailers the opportunity to welcome guests back to Somerset Collection with a laser focus on presenting a safe and comfortable environment.”

The mall will have reduced hours and will only be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. It will also employ precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Greeters will open doors and provide masks to customers.

Somerset Collection’s restaurants will also continue carryout service.