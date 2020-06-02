Troy officers kneel alongside protesters during peaceful demonstration against police brutality

TROY, Mich. – A crowd gathered A crowd gathered outside of the Somerset Collection mall in Troy to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Somerset Collection reopened its doors on Friday, as the state began to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The mall was closed Monday ahead of the planned protest.

During the protest, a protester was intentionally struck with a vehicle, according to police. The victim was not injured. A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The demonstration ended Monday with Troy officers kneeling alongside protesters. Troy police said the protest was mostly peaceful, other than the one incident.

