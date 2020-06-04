Detroit police seek 27-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for Brittany Minnie, a 27-year-old woman last seen May 24.

According to police, Minnie has not been seen or heard from since May 24, nor had she been at her home in the 18000 block of Eureka Street.

Minnie is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She is reportedly in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Brittany Minnie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.