ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- June 7, 2020

Ninth night of protests ends peacefully in Detroit
Thousands participated in George Floyd protests around Metro Detroit on Saturday. Protesters marched against police brutality and called for racial equality.
Tropical Storm Cristobal draws nearer to US Gulf Coast
A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal continued its advance toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Sunday, having spawned a tornado in Florida and brought heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.
Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,749; Death toll now at 5,652
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,749 as of Sunday morning, including 5,652 deaths, state officials report. On Saturday a total of 42,041 recoveries were reported statewide.
Weather: Warm Sunday with sunshine
