Detroit police investigate shooting, attempted robbery on city’s west side

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.

According to police the victim was approached by a male suspect around 1:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southfield Road who then produced a weapon and shot the victim.

Police say the victim, who is a CPL Holder, fired back at the suspect but it is unknown if he was struck.

The shooter fled the scene possibly in a white or silver vehicle, officials said. He is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium complexion.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News