3-month-old Pontiac girl dies after being found unresponsive, not breathing

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 3-month-old baby girl died this weekend at a home on Cottage Street in Pontiac after she was found unresponsive and not breathing on Saturday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother says she left the baby upstairs sleeping in a baby bouncer chair in a room with her other children. After about an hour, the woman’s oldest son approached her and stated something was wrong with the baby. The mother went to the bedroom and found the infant unresponsive and not breathing.

Deputies, the Waterford Regional Fire Department, and Star EMS went to the home after a report was made about the incident. Deputies witnessed the mother attempting to perform CPR on the baby. They took over CPR until the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived. Paramedics continued CPR and transported the victim to McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Deputies found a blanket next to the baby’s bouncer chair and secured the scene. The victim was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital by Paramedics from Star EMS where physicians were unable to resuscitate the child. Detectives and Children’s Protective Services were notified. An evidence technician arrived to collect any evidence and process the scene. The victim had no prior medical history. Detectives will continue the investigation.

