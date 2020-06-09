Man wanted for robbery at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on the city’s west side.

On Monday at around 11 a.m. the man approached the 40-year-old male victim at the Sunoco Gas Station located in the 12000 block of Grand River in Detroit.

The man took jewelry, sunglasses and an unknown amount of money from the victim and escaped in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with a North Carolina plate number of EAT-9646. Police say the victim was not injured.

The robber is described as a black man between 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a dark complexion, long skinny dreads with a full beard and tattoos on both arms.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a black Lacoste shirt with a white Lacoste emblem on the front, black jeans and armed.

