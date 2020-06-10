Damage report: Powerful storm moves through Metro Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – All of southeast Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The main threat of severe weather is expected to last from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Southeast Michigan could experience high-end damaging wind gusts, which could reach up to 75 mph.

Tim Pamplin is out tracking the impact from the storm and the damage it is leaving behind.

