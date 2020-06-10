72ºF

Damage report: Powerful storm moves through Metro Detroit

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – All of southeast Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The main threat of severe weather is expected to last from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Southeast Michigan could experience high-end damaging wind gusts, which could reach up to 75 mph.

Tim Pamplin is out tracking the impact from the storm and the damage it is leaving behind.

Watch the full report from Local 4 News at 6 above -- and the report from Local 4 News at 5 below:

