Facial recognition technology helps Detroit police identify, arrest shooting suspect

DETROIT – With help from facial recognition technology, Detroit police arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened on May 25 at 11:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 13600 block of West Chicago. A group of people were outside the gas station when an argument occurred between several women, according to officials.

After the argument, two of the women entered a blue Jeep Renegade and tried to drive off when a man retrieved a weapon from the trunk of a parked black Hyundai Sonata and fired shots at the Renegade as it left the scene.

No injuries were reported. Officers used video footage from Project Green Light Detroit and facial recognition software to identify and locate the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Daytwon Burns. Burns was located and arrested on May 27 in the 15400 block of Steel.

Burns has been arraigned and charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, six counts of weapons felony firearm and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

His bond was set at $50,000.