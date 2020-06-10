81ºF

Oxford Police Department ready to return thousands of donated bottles, cans to help a good cause

OXFORD, Mich. – For the first time in months stores are accepting bottle returns.

Bottle and can returns were shut down in Michigan due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That’s good news for the Oxford Police Department, which has been storing hundreds of thousands of cans and bottles to help a good cause.

