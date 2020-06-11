Macomb County Prosecutor will not authorize charges against Amazon driver arrested by Warren officer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has denied a warrant request in connection with an altercation between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.

Cellphone video of the Amazon driver being violently arrested by police as he was making a delivery went viral on social media.

The driver was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to obey a lawful command and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also issued a citation for parking illegally.

“As Prosecutors, we have sworn an oath to act with integrity, utilizing balanced judgment to ensure public safety within our communities, while respecting the constitutional and legal rights of all persons. We have an obligation not only to pursue appropriate criminal charges when necessary, but also employ discretion to not authorize criminal charges as certain circumstances demand,” prosecutor Jean Cloud said.

The prosecutor’s office was presented with the warrant requesting charges on Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office investigated before decided to deny the warrant request.

Neither the driver or police officer were injured during the incident. The officer involved has been placed paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.