What Michigan’s Secretary of State is doing to make sure elections run smoothly

DETROIT – Michigan has two elections coming up, one in August and the presidential election in November. Right now, election officials are making sure everything will go smoothly.

“Our goal for August and November is to make sure our voters will be heard,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Wednesday, Benson hosted a town hall discussion about voting. Benson discussed about what voting will look like in August and in November. Benson said many voters are worried about casting their ballots during a crisis.

“It is possible to run a successful election during a pandemic,” Benson said.

That’s why Benson, along with Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, are offering voters many options on how to vote. This election cycle voters will have the opportunity to vote at home, using a no reason absentee ballot or go to the polls in person.

“There will be no reason or excuse to allow voters to cast their ballot. We will open up as many precincts as were allowed to do so,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey mentioned the voting challenges in Georgia. Georgia voters waited in line for hours at many precincts after the machines broke down. Many locations only had one working voting machine or paper ballots.

Winfrey said, that won’t happen in Detroit.

“I’m committed to the cause of a safe election in the city of Detroit.”

Voting officials will ask voters to wear masks at the polls. They’re also asking for volunteers.

