Warren PD, community leaders to meet after violent confrontation between officer, Amazon driver

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The fallout from a violent confrontation between a Warren police officer and an Amazon delivery driver continues.

Police and community leaders are expected to meet Friday in a face-to-face meeting where members from the National Action Network will meet with Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The meeting comes after the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied charges against the driver, 23-year-old Jaylen Bond.

Protesters marched at the Warren Police Department on Thursday evening to demonstrate against police brutality.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is having an independent investigation into whether excessive force was used.

Video of the confrontation Tuesday went viral. Witnesses said it was over parking the wrong way on the street, but police claim the driver became argumentive and refused multiple requests for his license.

Warren mayor Jim Fouts took to social media and said the officer should be fired. Fouts later deleted that post.

Amazon released the following statement: