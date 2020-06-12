Prosecutor’s office denies charges against Amazon delivery driver arrested in Warren

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied a warrant request in connection with an altercation between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.

That driver is 23-year-old Jaylen Bond. He was involved in a confrontation with an officer while he was delivering a package.

The officer is on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Warren’s police commissioner, William Dwyer, is meeting with the National Action Network on Friday about the incident.

Protesters marched at the Warren Police Department on Thursday evening to demonstrate against police brutality.

Amondeuz Graham was on his way to get gardening supplies when he saw the Amazon driver getting into a confrontation with a Warren police officer. That’s when he got his cellphone out and started recording.

Residents came out of their homes and watched as the confrontation went down, which Graham got the middle of. The officer’s dashcam has footage of the confrontation from beginning to end.

“The driver became argumentative and refused multiple requests for his license. In face he refused 11 times,” Dwyer said. “The officer took the driver’s the ground to gain control of him and the situation for everyone’s safety before it escalated further."

Bond has retained an attorney. His attorney said he is not giving an interviews at this time.

