67-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Roseville, driver arrested in St. Clair Shores

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal collision Saturday after a 67-year-old man was struck on Gratiot Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to Gratiot Avenue, near Victor Street, just west of the I-94 on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the man in the road, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, police said, fled the area.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody by St. Clair Shores Police. He is expected to be charged Monday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.