Detroit police investigate home invasion that led to shooting

DETROIT – A homeowner shot a 30-year-old man that was attempting to break into her home early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 2:15 a.m. the male suspect attempted to force his way into the woman’s home in the 9900 block of Ohio Street. The man broke her front living room window and the glass of her front door before the woman shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital, listed in stable condition and then arrested by Detroit police, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

