75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

Teen reportedly ran away

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, News, Metro Detroit, Missing People, Kamarius Hodges, Detroit, Wayne County, Teen, Crime Stoppers
Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old.
Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old named Kamarius Hodges.

Hodges was last seen Thursday, June 11 at around 3:30 p.m. at his home located in the 11000 block of Littlefield.

He ran away and has not been seen or heard from since then, police say.

Kamarius is described as a Black teen. Police have not shared a physical description of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: