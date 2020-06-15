Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old named Kamarius Hodges.

Hodges was last seen Thursday, June 11 at around 3:30 p.m. at his home located in the 11000 block of Littlefield.

He ran away and has not been seen or heard from since then, police say.

Kamarius is described as a Black teen. Police have not shared a physical description of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.