‘I can’t wait to see all the faces’ -- Salons, massage therapy and more to reopen Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Michigan is taking another big step forward in its reopening plans. Many services, missed by many, will make a return Monday.

During the Stay-at-Home orders, residents weren’t able to get a hair cut, get their nails done or get a massage.

With things finally reopening, how are business owners keeping their customers and staff safe?

“Just getting back to work and seeing all the clients is just wonderful,” said massage therapist Cindy Burger.

After three months, BABS Salon & Wellness Spa in Birmingham is reopening.

“I’m very excited,” said Bernadette Blanchard. “I can’t wait to see all the faces. I feel like people that come here are family.”

From pexiglass at the front desk to social distancing reminders -- a trip to the salon will look different, but the experience will still feel the same.

“I also want them to know that they can relax like before, comfortable like before,” Burger said. “I don’t want them guarded and worried.”

Every room, chair and piece of equipment will be sanitized between clients. Before the coronavirus outbreak, the salon saw about 40 people each day. Now they can only accommodate about half of that and customers you won’t be able to wait in the lobby anymore.

“We’re following CDC guidelines,” said Blanchard. “We’re doing everything possible to keep us safe and our clients trust in us.”