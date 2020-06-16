Emagine Royal Oak to host film festival showcasing Black actors, directors and writers

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Emagine Royal Oak will be opening this Friday for a film festival showcasing Black actors, directors and writers.

Tickets are $10 and after royalties $6.50 of each ticket will go to the United Negro College Fund. Emagine Chairman Paul Glanz anticipates the film festival will go for a week.

READ: Here’s everything that’s reopening today in Michigan after COVID-19 shutdown

“The idea is to help some wonderful people at the United Negro College Fund, it’s a great charity,” Glantz said.

While the state has signed off on outdoor movie theaters, it has not allowed indoor theaters to open amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It’s unclear whether the state will try to shut down the film festival.

Glantz has had protocols in place, including deep cleaning and limiting seating so guest are 6 feet apart. He authored the 27-page protocol for the industry on how to keep theatergoers safe during COVID-19.

A list of shows and times will be available on the Emagine website. Its sister company in Minnesota is planning to do the same thing.

READ: List of Michigan pandemic executive orders that are still active