Gas station shooting kills 1 man, injures another in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another at a gas station on Monday night.

Detroit police say at around 10:55 p.m. a 22-year-old man was pumping gas in a 2001 black Dodge Magnum in the 17700 block of West 8 Mile Road when three to four men pulled up in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala and fired shots at the man.

The victim was taken to and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a second man, 41, was also injured during the incident and transported to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition. Police believe he may have been an innocent bystander.

Police described the suspected shooters as Black men. The status of the suspects and their whereabouts following the incident were not announced.

This is an ongoing investigation.

