‘I was terrified’ -- Amazon driver speaks out after rough arrest in Warren

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A week ago, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied a warrant request in connection with an altercation between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.

Video of the arrest went viral. The video shows the Amazon delivery truck parked on the wrong side of the road. Police approached the driver, 23-year-old Jaylen Bond, asked to see his license and a confrontation ensued.

According to the Warren Police Department, it was a case of resisting arrest.

Don Andrews, Bond’s attorney, said there was no need to show his license for a parking violation, which Bond received for parking on the curb.

Andrews said the arrest was unconstitutional and that Warren Police William Dwyer defamed Bond, who has been affected personally by the arrest and the officer’s actions.

“When he held me about my neck, I was terrified,” Bond said. “I was terrified and I was scared. I was probably going to die because I couldn’t breathe at the time he was holding me around my Adam’s apple.”

“I think that his actions need the spotlight,” Andrews said. “Is this the way that we want our police officers to act with the public for very minor offenses? Should he let his pride get in the way of doing his job?”

Andrews called on Dwyer to retire and claimed the commissioner doesn’t have control over his department.

A lawsuit has not been filed.

Dwyer said he will not be resigning and that he has control over his department.