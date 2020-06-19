1 killed in M-14 crash after semi truck slams into vehicles setting them on fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a Friday morning fatal crash involving vehicles that caught fire and a semi truck.
On Friday at 9:30 a.m. MSP started getting calls about the crash that has closed Eastbound M-14 between Haggerty and Sheldon roads.
Police say the semi truck struck three vehicles that were either stopped or slowing down in backed up traffic.
A person was killed when one of the vehicles caught fire, according to MSP. Police say the area will be closed for a long period as the investigation continues. The road closure could be delayed through the evening.
UPDATE: Crash on EB M-14— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) June 19, 2020
Location: EB M-14 at Sheldon
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: EB M-14 Closed at Sheldon Rd