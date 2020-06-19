Woodward Avenue mural revealed to the public during Juneteenth celebration

DETROIT – A Freedom Rally was held in Detroit Friday to celebrate Juneteenth -- a 155-year-old holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas.

The celebration concluded with the public’s first chance to see the new “Power to the People” mural on Woodward Avenue, from Jefferson Avenue to Larned Street.

The red, white and black mural was painted by 20 student artists from Detroit Public Schools and Detroit Heals Detroit.

Renowned artist Hubert Massey was chosen by the students to lead the mural installation due to his community outreach and work with young people.

Massey has artwork in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Athletic Club and the TCF Center.